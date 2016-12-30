The New York Jets honored one of their own on Friday, posthumously awarding the Dennis Byrd Award to their former defensive lineman whose name it honors.

Byrd lost his life in a car accident in Oklahoma in October. He was 50.

Coach Todd Bowles said Byrd was voted for by “everybody.” He added that the award would be mailed to Byrd’s family, and Jets players applauded the announcement.

The Jets created the award in Byrd’s honor after he suffered paralysis when he was injured in a game in 1992. Byrd was the first recipient of the award, given to the most inspirational player in a vote by teammates, in that year.

Byrd overcame a brief paralysis and went on to be a motivating force.

In 2012, the Jets retired his number 90. After his death, the team held a moment of silence in his memory on Oct. 23 before playing the Baltimore Ravens.

“It’s an incredible honor for Dennis’ family to know he is that respected and thought of there,” Byrd’s wife Angela told the Jets’ website. “Even in his death, he is still inspirational. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. It means so much to us and we’re grateful.”