Jets need to focus on offensive line in 2017 NFL Draft

If the New York Jets can’t protect the quarterback they will never be successful. Right now Gang Green are in dire straights on their offensive line.

In 2006, the New York Jets offensive line needed big time help. In that draft, Eric Mangini and Mike Tannenbaum had the No. 4 and No. 29 overall pick in the first round. They selected two guys who would be cornerstones on the offensive line for their entire careers.

Unfortunately, D’Brickashaw Ferguson retired after last season, and Nick Mangold was injured this season, and it could be a sign of age. Breno Giacomini, who was added during the 2014 free agency period, is also having back surgery, which could be a sign it’s time for him to go too. It’s time to start focusing on the offensive line.

The Jets need to learn from the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. You win in this league in the trenches, period. The quarterback and the offense “skill position” players get all the love, but it really starts with the offensive and defensive lines. Then you build from there.

The Cowboys and Raiders have quietly built the two best offensive lines in the game today. The Cowboys could have drafted Johnny Manziel, but they wisely chose Notre Dame guard Zack Martin.

Why should the Jets stop at picking an offensive lineman at No. 6? They should also make a package to move Sheldon Richardson and some draft picks to get a second first round pick and use it on another offensive lineman, preferably a center.

If the Jets draft a quarterback at No. 6, it would be a bigger mistake than drafting Christian Hackenberg in the 2016 NFL Draft. Baseball and football have a lot in common in this regard, in baseball, you win from the middle of the field fanning out. In football, you win from the lines out. The Jets need to do the right thing and focus on the line in the upcoming draft.

