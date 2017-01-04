Jets must prioritize a winning culture over talent in 2017

After a season of locker room turmoil for the New York Jets, the team’s brass must look to make a winning culture a staple of the organization during what will be an offseason full of renovation.

Before the start of the 2016-2017 NFL season, the New York Jets seemed to have a very stable locker room, which could be a source of strength for the team. The roster’s veteran nucleus appeared to be capable of providing all of the leadership that would be necessary for everyone to have a healthy relationship.

Unfortunately for New York, things didn’t go as planned as the locker room slowly fell apart over the course of the season. There were multiple documented incidents where there was either an altercation or another issue that displayed a clear amount of dysfunction amongst the Jets’ players.

This offseason, the Jets will need to work on making sure that the culture in the locker room is immensely improved. This will start with the team getting rid of players who hurt this aspect of their locker room no matter how talented they are.

The Jets must take this approach because every winning organization has a very strong locker room full of great leadership and chemistry. The team’s lack of these traits was a big reason for this season’s failure according to multiple players who spoke to the media after Sunday’s win against the Buffalo Bills.

The face of this epidemic on the roster would have to be the team’s 2013 first round draft pick, defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson. Despite having a down season statistically, Richardson is still thought of as one of the most talented defensive linemen in the league today.

The problem with Richardson has been the off the field behavior as he has been a part of multiple issues including altercations with teammates, showing up late to meetings, and violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. If the Jets really caring about building a winner, they will need to get rid of Richardson no matter what it is that they get in return.

While Richardson is the focal point of this topic, there are other players, who will need to be closely looked at also. Wide receiver Brandon Marshall and defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson are other examples of personalities, who may not be good for the locker room.

If the Jets fail to improve the strength of their locker room, they may never be able to make any progress. It is important that they take the steps to establish a winning culture as soon as they possibly can.

