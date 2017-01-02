Jets make the right call to start rebuilding in 2017

The New York Jets made the right call in retaining both general manager Mike Maccagnan and head coach Todd Bowles. Now it’s time to rebuild and refocus.

It’s not easy going 5-11 in a season and expecting to keep your job. 2016 will be the year that goes down as one of anger, disappointment, and frustration thanks to the abysmal efforts of the New York Jets. A plethora of injuries hit this team early and often throughout the season and a lack of preparation was evident almost every week.

At the end of it all, it’s simply the second year of the current leadership regime between general manager Mike Maccagnan and head coach Todd Bowles. Both started their first year on the job and did pretty well straight to a 10-6 record. Everything was in place back then for them to succeed from a ton of salary cap room, a solid draft class, and a relatively easy schedule.

2016 brought on some tougher opponents and the Jets were easily exposed. Sure, both Maccagnan and Bowles made some pretty dumb moves both with personnel and on-the-field coaching decisions but with the good comes the bad.

Neither are perfect but compared to what the Jets used to have, are still leaps and bounds ahead of the curve. Both Maccagnan and Bowles undoubtedly learned a lot this season that will only make them even better at their respective jobs entering their third year together.

For any good culture to be established, the common theme is hard work, dedication, and patience above all else. Once the Jets evaluate their entire organization from coaches to players, they will have some tough decisions to make but have the right leadership in place to do what is best for the team.

Needless to say, many changes are expected to happen during the long offseason ahead. No coaches or even players are safe, even if they have a lot of history with the team. The good news is, the Jets didn’t make the mistake of blowing the entire team up, especially from a leadership point of view.

The Jets have confirmed via their Media Relations Department that both Maccagnan and Bowles will return in 2017. They will get another opportunity to finish what they started and quite honestly, is the best decision the Jets could have made regarding the main leadership of the team.

There aren’t many quality options out there regardless as they should be given a mulligan for 2016 due to their first-year success. Time heals all and now Jets Nation can move forward in a position direction as the Jets start to rebuild their roster and overall culture towards success. Now, with both men returning to deliver better results, year three should be another interesting ride.

