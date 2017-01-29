Jets have major coordinator and leadership issues

Most of the time the head coach gets the blame for organizational failure. However, with the New York Jets, it’s the people around the head coach that are the problem.

Owner Woody Johnson bought the New York Jets in 2000, and they are on their fifth head coach since then. There actually has been more turnover in the organization directly above and below the head coach since then.

Of the four coaches who stayed for more than one season, Eric Mangini is the only coach to have the same offensive and defensive coordinator as when he left. Mangini is also the only one to have the same general manager that he came in with, so far.

When we evaluate the success of quarterbacks, we ask what they had around them in order to succeed. Since 2000, 19 different quarterbacks have played in a game for the Jets. However, when it comes to coordinators and general managers, 20 men have manned those positions.

There have been seven offensive and defensive coordinators and six generals managers. Of the 20 men who have been in those positions, only two were with the Jets longer than four seasons, and they were there together. Just like we can’t expect a quarterback to succeed when the pieces constantly change, neither can we expect the head coach.

Brian Schottenheimer was with the Jets from 2006-11, and Mike Tannenbaum was with the team from 2006-12. From 2006-11, the Jets were 51-45 and went to back-to-back AFC Championship Games.

Right now, the Jets can’t fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Chan Gailey. The problem is clearly that the Jets have changed both coordinators around once every two seasons.

Jets fans are wondering when they’re going to find their franchise quarterback. They won’t if there’s no continuity in the organization.

