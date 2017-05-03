Jets claim O-lineman Balducci off waivers from 49ers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) The New York Jets have claimed offensive lineman Alex Balducci off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers.

The Jets announced the move Wednesday.

Balducci was signed by the 49ers and his former college coach Chip Kelly last year as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon. He played in two games for San Francisco after being promoted from the practice squad on Dec. 12.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Balducci was a defensive tackle in college, racking up 77 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks in four seasons with the Ducks. He is expected to add depth on the Jets’ revamped offensive line.

