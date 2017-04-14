Jets center Wesley Johnson signs RFA tender
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) New York Jets center Wesley Johnson has signed his restricted free agent tender.
The team announced the move Thursday.
The tender for Johnson is worth $2.746 million. Johnson is the likely replacement for Nick Mangold, who was released in February.
The 26-year-old Johnson started eight of the final nine games last season while filling in for the injured Mangold. Johnson, a fifth-round draft pick by Pittsburgh out of Vanderbilt in 2014, was claimed off waivers by New York during his rookie season.
”He learned a lot from Nick,” coach Todd Bowles said at the NFL owners meetings during the offseason. ”He’s great in the run game. He’s a good leader and he got better as the year went on, so hopefully those things will continue.”
