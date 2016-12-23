Jets at Patriots: Preview, Prediction, Odds

New York Jets vs New England Patriots

The New York Jets head to Foxborough and Gillette Stadium to face the New England Patriots to complete their season series. Normally, there is a great deal more fanfare leading up to this matchup. But in this case, we have two teams in very different places.

After another primetime blowout at the hands of the Dolphins last week, New York comes in with a 4-10 record and much of the team’s fan base calling for Todd Bowles‘ job. New England is riding a five-game winning streak and sporting a 12-2 record with the AFC East all wrapped up. The season is not over as they would love the number one seed, and the Jets would like nothing better than to play spoiler.

It’s a classic situation of two teams going in very opposite directions. New York has been riddled with injuries all year long. That, combined with the decline of some big-name players, has led to the four-win season and the ball being turned over to Bryce Petty. The Patriots, well, keep doing Patriot things. The supporting cast changes, but as long as the names at the top are Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, they keep on winning. To paraphrase, the Patriots do their jobs.

Here are the keys to victory for this Week 16 clash.

Keys To Victory

For the Patriots, they cannot look past the Jets to their game against the Dolphins. Through the years, New York has found a way to play New England tough, even in their building. Do they appear to be in a position to do so this week? Not with young Bryce Petty making his fourth professional start. But, if New England looks past them, they could be very surprised.

They also must take their high-powered offense and attack New York. Tom Brady’s best trait is the ability to make anyone on the field into an effective wide receiver. He needs to throw the ball all over the field and make the Jets pass defense look as bad as it has all season long. Go after it enough and that defense will break, and the game could get very ugly from New York’s perspective.

New York must pressure the quarterback and minimize mistakes. It sounds simple, but these are two things that have been a bit difficult in 2016. See the Ryan Fitzpatrick stat line for all of the proof you need there. But when the Jets have had success against New England, they have been mistake-free and gotten pressure on Brady. If there is any chance at an upset, these two elements must play in New York’s favor.

Odds

Point Spread: New England -16.5

Moneyline: New England -2250, New York +1150

Over/Under: 43.5

Prediction

16.5 points is a huge spread for an NFL game, and New York typically plays well in this spot. This is not a normal year. The Patriots are going to win, and win big. Asking Bryce Petty to beat this team is just too tall of an order.

Pick: New York Jets: 10, New England Patriots: 42

