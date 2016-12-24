Jets at Patriots Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The New York Jets face the New England Patriots in Week 16 at Gillette Stadium. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

One team is playing out the string while the other is looking for the top seed in the AFC. Saturday afternoon in Week 16, the New England Patriots play host to the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.

New York brings their 4-10 record into town after losing to Miami last week. Todd Bowles did not make the trip, being checked into the hospital on Friday, and his status was unclear for the game. Bryce Petty, however, is healthy, despite the scare last week on a hit by Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh. Petty makes his first career start against the Patriots as New York looks to play spoiler.

The Patriots, however, have everything to play for as they take the field with a record of 12-2. New England can clinch homefield advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win over New York and a loss or tie by the Raiders. Despite being suspended for the first four games, Tom Brady has done everything to make his case for the MVP award. With 22 touchdowns versus only two interceptions, he might just win that award. The supporting cast changes, but as long as Bill Belichick and Brady remain in place, the Patriots just win. They do what the Patriots do, and they will be looking to do the same on Saturday afternoon.

Can the Jets pull the upset? Sure. It wouldn’t be the first time New York played well against New England. It will take more than their A-game. Bill Belichick loves to eat young quarterbacks for lunch, and Bryce Petty is prime lunch meat. The Patriots are 16.5 point favorites for a reason.

If you are not in the local markets, you can still watch this game online. It will air on CBS, but live streaming online will be available through DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Sunday Ticket.TV. Both services can be accessed online or through the app with a paid subscription.

Details for Saturday’s game are below:

Date: Saturday, December 24

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Foxboro, MA

Stadium: Gillette Stadium

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Despite being 4-10, New York would like nothing more than to throw a wrench into New England’s plans. The odds are stacked high, but it’s not impossible.

This article originally appeared on