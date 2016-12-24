Jets at Patriots live stream: How to watch online

The New England Patriots will host the New York Jets on Saturday afternoon. Here is how to watch this AFC East rivalry game online.

Most of the Week 16 NFL action will be on Saturday, Dec. 24 because Christmas falls on a Sunday this year. One of the games happening in the AFC East will be between the New York Jets (4-10) and the New England Patriots (12-2).

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough will be at 1:00 p.m. ET. CBS will have the telecast. The available live stream can be found on CBSSports.com.

New York has plummeted to 4-10 this season and is very much out of the AFC playoff picture. The Jets will be without head coach Todd Bowles on Saturday, who was hospitalized with an undisclosed illness. Assistant head coach Mike Caldwell will be the Jets interim head coach for this game.

New England has won its eighth straight AFC East championship and has clinched a first-round bye in the 2016 AFC Playoffs. The Patriots need to keep winning to secure home field advantage in the 2016 AFC Playoffs. The Oakland Raiders are right on their heels at 11-3 on the season.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 24

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Venue: Gillette Stadium

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: CBSSports.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Patriots will be laying a massive 17 points at home to the visiting Jets. The associated moneylines are New England -3,000 and New York +1,200. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 44 points.

Las Vegas expects New England to destroy New York and the Patriots will probably clobber the Jets in Foxborough. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick knows how important home field advantage is in the AFC Playoffs. Expect his team to play through the whistle until the AFC Playoffs has to go through New England.

