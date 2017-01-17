Jets and Darrelle Revis destined for chaos in 2017

The New York Jets and Darrelle Revis will more than likely head into a rocky offseason where things could get ugly fast. Unfortunately, this will turn into a chaotic situation.

Cornerback Darrelle Revis is easily destined for a bronze bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame the moment he’s eligible. He’s had a legendary career but the past few seasons with the New York Jets have shown a steep decline in his play. On top of that, it appears he doesn’t quite give it his all every time he’s on the football field.

It’s been evident in all of last season and many wondered why the Jets didn’t either bench him or give starter reps to another cornerback that could have made more of an impact. Regardless, 2016 is a year many would like to forget, especially Revis who posted one of the worst seasons of his career.

Last year, Revis totaled just one interception and that was in the season finale against the Buffalo Bills. That’s right, he went all season long without one and got lucky in a meaningless game. It was a case of the “right place, right time” as it was a gimme interception Revis so happened to be a part of.

Now that the offseason is here, the Jets have a plethora of tough decisions to make. Besides what to do at quarterback, handling Revis is undoubtedly on top of the list. There is no doubt that the Jets need to either restructure his current contract to be more salary cap-friendly or even consider cutting him and absorbing the financial hit it’ll bring.

The Jets can’t foster anyone, regardless of their status or tenure on the team, that doesn’t put in the work on and off the field. To see Revis not even run to take down ballcarriers or even attempt to hustle when trying to finish up a tackle was a tough pillow to swallow. Especially since the majority of the time, Revis had the cleanest uniform on the field.

Revis recently came out to the media and chimed his thoughts that he “hopes” the Jets show class heading into the offseason since he knows they will more than likely want to restructure his contract. For a player that held out for more money in the past and isn’t afraid to do whatever it takes to guarantee his paycheck, these conversations will very well turn chaotic since Revis has never been one to hold back when speaking about a team not willing to pay top dollar for his services.

Either way, the Jets must stand firm and do what is best for the team. It doesn’t matter what anyone did in the past but what can they contribute in the future. Revis isn’t cutting it anymore and looks like he’s ready to pack it in. If Revis accepts a pay cut and even considers a positional change from cornerback to safety, it could be a great step towards a better future. If not, expect to see the relationship between Revis and the Jets to be very chaotic this offseason.

This article originally appeared on