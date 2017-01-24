Jerry Jones suggests Cowboys should ‘cool it’ on Tony Romo talk

Tony Romo’s future will be a significant topic early in the NFL offseason, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t want to talk about it right now.

Despite being one and done in the playoffs, the 2016 season has to be considered a success for the Dallas Cowboys. Rookie Dak Prescott took over as the starting quarterback after injuries above him on the depth chart and played well enough to keep a healthy Tony Romo on the bench for meaningful snaps.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has kept the Romo story — and a potential quarterback controversy — alive with his public comments. But now for some reason, Jones is changing his tune.

According to David Helman of DallasCowboys.com, Jones was not very talkative when asked about Romo.

“I’m not going to get into that at all – whether we’ve talked or not,” “We’re at a juncture now that, we need to just cool it in our public conversations about what we’re going to be doing or not doing there with Tony.”

It’s incredibly ironic that Jones is now essentially telling himself to quit talking about Romo publicly. He has been a bit more vague about the situation since the Cowboys’ season ended , but that looks like purely a leverage move as teams get ready with possible trade offers for Romo. Anything seems possible, including Romo deciding to retire after essentially missing the last two seasons, and Jones now wants to be close to the vest.

Jones is the rare, if not the only, owner in a major sport who makes regular radio appearances during the season. While there’s nothing wrong with liking the spotlight or being friendly to the media, it seems like only a matter of time before Jones spills beans about the team’s plan for Romo.

Romo has probably made his desires known to Jones and other higher-ups in the Dallas organization, be it with a list of teams he’d like to be traded to or if he’d rather be released. Jones will and should do everything he can to accommodate Romo, but going silent on the matter won’t keep the questions at bay until Romo is ultimately in another uniform.

