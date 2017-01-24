Jerry Jones Not Trying to Talk About Tony Romo Right Now

NFL fans the world over want to know what happens next with Tony Romo. But Jerry Jones does not want to talk about it right now.

Once you’re team has lost in the playoffs, the offseason has begun for them. It’s the time to reflect and evaluate things to see how you can get further next year. For those teams that didn’t make the playoffs, head coaches and GMs have already been fired.

Most of those teams even have their new head coaches and GMs in place already. The San Francisco 49ers just have to wait until after the Super Bowl for Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

The Dallas Cowboys are now nine days into their offseason after losing to the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs. And the biggest question for the team continues to be the future of quarterback Tony Romo. But owner Jerry Jones does not want to talk about it.

At the Senior Bowl, he told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, “I’m not going to get into that at all — whether we’ve talked or not. “We’re at a juncture now that, we need to just cool it in our public conversations about what we’re going to be doing or not doing there with Tony.”

Executive Stephen Jones told the media last week that Jerry and Tony will work it out. Jones usually loves to talk about anything having to do with the Cowboys to the media. But this is a sensitive topic for Jones, who loves Romo like one of his own.

And it’s likely that Jones will have to release Romo to avoid paying a backup $24 million a year. Jones may try to trade him but no team is likely to take on that huge salary. So really, there’s no reason to talk about anything with the writing on the wall.

