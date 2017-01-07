Jerry Jones: Cowboys New Triplets could include Jaylon Smith

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes injured linebacker Jaylon Smith has the talent to make him part of one of the greatest rookie trios in franchise history.

The Dallas Cowboys dominated the early 1990’s behind a talented offensive line and a top rated defense. But when fans look back on that dynasty in Dallas, many first think of the trio known simply as the Triplets. The three now Hall of Famers included quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith and wide receiver Michael Irvin.

Now, the Cowboys have another talented group of rookies who have lead America’s Team to postseason relevance once again. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott have been at the forefront Dallas’ resurgence this past year, leading the Cowboys to a13-3 season ending record, a first round bye in the playoffs and home field throughout.

Prescott, Elliott and veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant have been touted by some as being the new Triplets. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks that list might actually include another rookie player who was unable to participate this season due to injury, Dallas’ second round pick out of Notre Dame, Jaylon Smith.

“I think Jaylon begins our look to the future as a really outstanding talent, what you look for in building a team around. If I pictured some triplets right now, it might be Jaylon, Dak and Zeke,” Jones told Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “Jaylon is of the stature. I know I’m getting getting ahead of myself, but I’m not getting out over my skis. He’s the real deal. I’m confident of that.”

Smith was seen as a top-five level talent going into the draft prior to a devastating knee injury he suffered last January. The nerve damage the talented linebacker suffered as a result scared off every NFL team and he dropped to the Cowboys in the second round of last year’s draft, 34th overall.

The Cowboys received some good news earlier this week as it appears that the nerve in Smith’s knee seems to be regenerating. The 21-year old also claims to have run a 4.5 forty recently. The earliest Smith can join the Cowboys is next season. But if he can play up to his potential, Jerry Jones could end up being right.

