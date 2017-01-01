Jerry Jones autographs fan’s sign roasting Eagles fans

Come with a moderately clever sign to a Dallas Cowboys game, and you might end up with a Jerry Jones autograph.

The Cowboys’ owner took time out before Dallas’ game Sunday against the Eagles to autograph a fan’s sign that read “I set my DVR to record ‘The Biggest Loser,’ but it keeps recording the Eagles.”

Heyooo.

Jerry Jones liked this sign that says "I set my DVR to record 'The Biggest Loser,' but it keeps recording the Eagles,' so much he signed it. pic.twitter.com/tzlvKTmpvi — David Helman (@HelmanDC) January 1, 2017

Clever? Somewhat. But they kept it PG and hit a pop culture touchstone that Jones probably has a handle on, so for that, he’s going to reward them with an autograph.