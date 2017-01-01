Jerry Jones autographs fan’s sign roasting Eagles fans

Come with a moderately clever sign to a Dallas Cowboys game, and you might end up with a Jerry Jones autograph.

The Cowboys’ owner took time out before Dallas’ game Sunday against the Eagles to autograph a fan’s sign that read “I set my DVR to record ‘The Biggest Loser,’ but it keeps recording the Eagles.”

Heyooo.

Clever? Somewhat. But they kept it PG and hit a pop culture touchstone that Jones probably has a handle on, so for that, he’s going to reward them with an autograph.

Jeff Hanisch | USA TODAY Sports