Jed York needs to get this hire right for the San Francisco 49ers. This will be York’s fourth head coaching hire in his short tenure in charge of the 49ers organization. After two atrocious misses in two years, York needs to find a coach — and a GM — who can return the Niners to greatness.

Or, at the very least, to “competitive” again.

After Jim Harbaugh resurrected the 49ers and took a mediocre team to greatness, York’s awful decision to side with GM Trent Baalke instead of the man in the khakis backfired big time.

With Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly come and gone, York needs to find a coach who can stick around for awhile and help rebuild the awful 49ers squad. If York can’t hire a good coach this time around, he will have failed in three successive head coach hiring processes in three successive years. One’s record could hardly get worse than that.

The 49ers fan base already has little faith in the man at the helm of the organization. For York to win back credibility, he has to make this hire count.

