JBB’s Oakland Raiders Podcast: Season Recap, Free Agency, NFL Draft

The first offseason episode of Just Blog Baby’s Oakland Raiders Podcast — featuring Dylan Park, Nick Hjeltness and Ryan Lopes — recaps the 2016 Oakland Raiders season, takes a first look at upcoming free agency as well as the NFL Draft.

We cover a lot in our 2016 Oakland Raiders season wrap-up episode, including:

  • Favorite moments
  • Top plays
  • MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Executive of the Year
  • Surprises
  • Disappointments
  • Coaching changes
  • Who the Raiders might re-sign and let go
  • Free Agency
  • NFL Draft
  • Stadium Situation

All that and more on the new episode.

