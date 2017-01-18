JBB’s Oakland Raiders Podcast: Season Recap, Free Agency, NFL Draft

The first offseason episode of Just Blog Baby’s Oakland Raiders Podcast — featuring Dylan Park, Nick Hjeltness and Ryan Lopes — recaps the 2016 Oakland Raiders season, takes a first look at upcoming free agency as well as the NFL Draft.

We cover a lot in our 2016 Oakland Raiders season wrap-up episode, including:

Favorite moments

Top plays

MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Executive of the Year

Surprises

Disappointments

Coaching changes

Who the Raiders might re-sign and let go

Free Agency

NFL Draft

Stadium Situation

All that and more on the new episode.

