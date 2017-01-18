JBB’s Oakland Raiders Podcast: Season Recap, Free Agency, NFL Draft
The first offseason episode of Just Blog Baby’s Oakland Raiders Podcast — featuring Dylan Park, Nick Hjeltness and Ryan Lopes — recaps the 2016 Oakland Raiders season, takes a first look at upcoming free agency as well as the NFL Draft.
We cover a lot in our 2016 Oakland Raiders season wrap-up episode, including:
- Favorite moments
- Top plays
- MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Executive of the Year
- Surprises
- Disappointments
- Coaching changes
- Who the Raiders might re-sign and let go
- Free Agency
- NFL Draft
- Stadium Situation
All that and more on the new episode.
