JBB’s Oakland Raiders Podcast: Broncos Recap, Playoff Preview
Nick Hjeltness/FanSided via Just Blog Baby Fansided
Episode 14 of Just Blog Baby’s Raiders Podcast — featuring Dylan Park, Nick Hjeltness and Ryan Lopes — recaps the Oakland Raiders’ Week 17 loss to the Broncos, and previews the upcoming playoff game against the Texans.
The latest episode of Just Blog Baby’s Oakland Raiders Podcast recaps the Broncos game and previews the upcoming playoff matchup with the Texans.
There is a lot to talk about this week:
- What went wrong for McGloin?
- How much of a surprise was Connor Cook’s performance?
- What was up with the run game?
- Why has the pass rush disappeared?
- Is it time to re-haul the secondary?
We get all of this and much more in the new episode.
Click on the links below to find your preferred platform and be sure to subscribe.
