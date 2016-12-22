JBB Raiders Podcast: Chargers Recap, Colts Preview

Episode 12 of Just Blog Baby’s Raiders Podcast — featuring Dylan Park, Nick Hjeltness and Ryan Lopes — recaps the Oakland Raiders’ Week 15 win over the Chargers, and previews the upcoming matchup against the Colts.

The latest episode of Just Blog Baby’s Raiders Podcast recaps the Chargers game and previews the upcoming Colts game, plus a little talk about Aldon Smith (of course) as well as the Raiders leading the league with 7 Pro Bowl selections.

We were joined by a special guest, Cory, aka Blackhanside on Twitter — who shared his side of the Menelik Watson story, and whether or not he’s been banned from The Coliseum.

