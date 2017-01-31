JBB Podcast: Marquette King, NFL Draft, Stadium Talk

The second offseason episode of Just Blog Baby’s Oakland Raiders Podcast — featuring Dylan Park, Nick Hjeltness and Ryan Lopes.

We cover a lot in the latest episode of our Oakland Raiders podcast, including:

The hiring of John Pagano and what that means for the defense

Marquette King reenacting the Talib/Crabtree incident

The Significance of Chain-Snatching

We answers questions asked from Twitter

Adelson/Goldman Sachs Backing Out of the Vegas deal

Shrine Game and Senior Bowl Prospects that stood out or that the Raiders met with

Who the major draft analysts have Oakland taking in their mock drafts

And more.

The usual crew was joined by special guest and JBB Staff Writer Ryan Prime, aka PrimetimeRyne on Twitter.

