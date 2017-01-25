Jay Gruden Is Confident In The Return Of Kirk Cousins

The fear of commitment is commonly referred to relationships, but it’s so incredible tangible with the Redskins and Kirk Cousins.

The playoffs were in sight. The Redskins controlled their fate. But fate is a funny thing. We can’t determine it and we sure as hell can’t control it. No one knows that better than quarterback Kirk Cousins.

During Week 16 the Redskins had the golden opportunity against the New York Giants; win and you’re in. This game has been analyzed to death, but one deciding factor most Redskin fans took from it was that Cousins cost the game. Roughly a month has gone by since that game and we’ve heard every viable option for Washington possible in their dealings with Cousins.

One person directly involved has full confidence that Cousins will indeed return to Washington; Head Coach Jay Gruden.

We totally anticipate Kirk coming back to the Washington Redskins, and we’re very excited about parlaying two very good years as the starting quarterback into a third year and watching him grow. Via Mike Jones, the Washington Post

Gruden doesn’t signify a lone-term deal, but his words speak confidence that the Redskins will indeed retain Cousins. Cousins was tagged in 2016, and if the Redskins decide to go that route again it will cost them a lofty 24 million a year. During the course of the 2016 season Cousins continued to reign dominance in his record-breaking demeanor.

Cousins set single season team records in attempts, completions, and passing yards, and matched his team record with seven 300 yard passing games. Cousins also posted the third highest completion percentage (67.0) and tied for sixth most passing touchdowns in a season in team history (25).

Since being named the starter for Washington in 2015 Cousins has put up statistical numbers that rival the leagues best at the position. He’s thrown for 9,038 yards, 54 touchdowns and just 23 interceptions in his two years at the helm. He’s led Washington to a 17-14-1 record and posted nearly a 70 percent completion rating along the way.

Since becoming the starter in 2015 Cousins has managed to start all 16 games for the second straight year. He joins the likes of Jason Campbell, Joe Theismann, and Mark Rypien as the only Redskins quarterbacks to do so.

The fear of commitment. It’s something long time bachelors and players fight all their life. But if Washington wants to succeed, that fear needs to dissipate. The time to marry a quarterback is now. They need to drop to one knee. It’s to time to propose to Cousins.

This article originally appeared on