Jay Cutler’s first game in the broadcast booth will feature the Bears

Jay Cutler’s first game in Fox’s TV booth will feature some familiar faces down on the field.

Kevin Burkhardt, Cutler’s new broadcast partner, told SiriusXM’s Adam Schein that Cutler will make his debut calling the Bears’ preseason matchup against the Titans. Since the majority of Bears games are televised on Fox, Cutler will have plenty more opportunities to call his old team’s games.

Cutler played eight seasons in Chicago before he was released this spring. Unable to attract much interest as a free agent, Cutler opted to transition into broadcasting.

Cutler won’t be the only quarterback providing commentary for the team he suited up for in 2017. Ex-Cowboys star Tony Romo will likely call two Dallas games this coming season as a member of CBS’s top broadcast crew.

