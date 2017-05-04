Report: Jay Cutler mulling transition into television

Free-agent quarterback Jay Cutler is beginning to explore a career in television broadcasting, NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo reports.

“Cutler and his representatives have spoken with network executives about football-related TV roles and sources said Cutler has auditioned with at least one network in recent weeks,” Garafolo reported.

The obvious comparison is to former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who retired this spring to take a job as the color commentator on CBS’s lead NFL broadcast team. The difference is that Romo was regarded as being much more media-friendly.

Cutler, 34, is a free agent after being released by the Bears in March and has not attracted much attention on the open market, though Cutler’s agent, Bus Cook, told Garafolo that Cutler is still interested in playing football.

His 2016 season was cut short by injury, with the Bears going 1–4 in his five starts.

