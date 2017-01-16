Jason Garrett pays Aaron Rodgers huge compliment after Packers’ win over Cowboys

Jason Garrett has seen his fair share of great quarterbacks during his days as the Dallas Cowboys backup QB and now as the team’s head coach. But after watching Aaron Rodgers pick apart his team in the Green Bay Packers’ 34-31 win Sunday, Garrett didn’t mince words on what he thought of the perennial Pro Bowl quarterback.

After completing 28 of 43 passes for 356 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, Garrett said Rodgers “will go down as one of the three greatest to ever lace them up.”

Jason Garrett just said when it's all over Aaron Rodgers "will go down as one of the three greatest to ever lace them up." — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) January 16, 2017

Rodgers led the league in touchdowns for the first time in his career this season, reaching 40 for the second time in his career. He could take home his second MVP after throwing 18 touchdowns and no interceptions in the Packers’ final seven regular-season games, six of which they won.

Rodgers’ greatness is undeniable, but one question is still unanswered: Who are the other two quarterbacks Garrett has in his top three?