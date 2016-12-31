Jared Goff Hopes to End Rookie Year On Positive Note For Los Angeles Rams in Week 17

Jared Goff hopes to earn his first career NFL win for the Los Angeles Rams during the team’s regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

Between the firing of Jeff Fisher to Todd Gurley‘s inability to record a 100-yard game, the 2016 season has been a year to forget for the Los Angeles Rams as the team enters their regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals losing 10 of their last 11 games. While a matchup against the Cardinals may not look like the best on paper, Jared Goff hopes to match similar success as Case Keenum from Week 4 when these NFC West rivals squared off for the first time this season.

In that game, Keenum completed 18 of 30 passes for 266 yards to go along with two touchdowns as the Rams were able to pull off a thrilling 17-13 win to improve to 3-1 on the season. Sadly, the season all went downhill following this win for Los Angeles, as they currently sit at 4-11 heading into Week 17, but that doesn’t mean Goff wouldn’t love to end the year on a strong note while earning his first career win as a starter.

In Goff’s defense, this season would have been much easier on the rookie if the Rams had provided him with better weapons in the passing game. Kenny Britt certainly turned out to be a nice surprise by giving the team their first 1,000-yard receiver since 2007, but the decision by Los Angeles to reward Tavon Austin with a $42 million extension in the preseason will go down as one of the biggest regrets from the 2016 season.

Clearly, Austin is nowhere close to being the type of No. 1 wide receiver Goff and the Rams need to be successful in the passing game. With one game remaining, here’s to hoping Goff can end his rookie campaign on a positive note by helping the Rams kickoff 2017 with a win.

