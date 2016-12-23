Jared Goff Cleared to Start For Los Angeles Rams in Week 16

Jared Goff has cleared concussion protocol and will start for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 against the San Francisco 49ers.

After taking a brutal hit from Richard Sherman in Week 15, there were concerns surrounding Jared Goff and whether the rookie would be able to start on Saturday for the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers. Luckily, Goff is good to go after clearing concussion protocol as the former California star looks to earn his first official win as an NFL starter.

While it’s understandable that Goff was simply trying to make a key play for the Rams when he suffered a concussion during that play in the fourth quarter, it’s safe to say he’s learned his lesson as chances are he will simply just run out of bounds next time he’s in this situation. For the most part, rough doesn’t even begin to describe Goff’s rookie season as he enters Saturday’s game against the 49ers still in search of his first career win after five previous starts.

The good news for Goff is if there were any perfect time for him to earn that first win, it would be on Saturday against San Francisco, as Chip Kelly‘s squad hasn’t won a single game since opening weekend. Coincidentally, that win came against Los Angeles, but the circumstances are much different this time around.

Instead of having to deal with Case Keenum at quarterback, the 49ers will have to worry about Goff providing the Rams’ offense with a spark they’ve desperately been searching for. With only 27 points over their last three games, here’s to hoping a game against a team like San Francisco is just what Goff and Los Angeles need to finally get the offense going.

