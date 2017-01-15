Jared Cook saves Packers season with unbelieveable catch (Video)

Green Bay Packers tight end Jared Cook makes the most clutch catch in recent NFL history. It set up the game-winning 50-yard Mason Crosby field goal. Crazy.

The Green Bay Packers have defeated the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in the NFC Divisional Round to advance to the 2016 NFC Championship Game against the Atlanta Falcons. This game lived up to the hype and Packers tight end Jared Cook is now a legend in Green Bay lore in this unbelievable catch.

On a third and 20 from the Green Bay 32-yard line, Packers quarterback would hit Cook near the sideline for the craziest 36-yard completion of all-time. Cook had the awareness to drag both of his feet to set up a game-winning 50-yard field goal from kicker Mason Crosby. Here is Cook’s catch that ultimately sank Dallas.

This will go down as the most soul-crushing loss for the Cowboys since The Catch game against the San Francisco 49ers in the 1982 NFC Championship Game. 49ers tight end Dwight Clark came down with six-yard touchdown grab from quarterback Joe Montana.

The Cowboys had an unreal regular season, but this loss is going to sting for a while. Cook’s catch was by the narrowest of margins. A football fan will appreciate the greatness of that catch. The hands, the awareness, the football placement, it was all there for Cook on his signature play as a professional.

With that catch that set up the Crosby field goal, Green Bay will travel to Atlanta to play the Falcons in the 2016 NFC Championship. It will be a rematch of a regular season game, where Atlanta topped Green Bay 33-32 on October 30.

This article originally appeared on