Jared Cook’s sideline catch, Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal beat Cowboys

A spectacular sideline catch by Packers tight end Jared Cook and a 51-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter gave the Packers a 34–31 win over the Cowboys in Sunday’s Divisional round playoff game in Dallas.

With time winding down in a 31–31 game, Rodgers uncorked a 35-yard pass deep to the left to find Cook just inches from the sideline. The veteran tight end hauled in the pass at the Dallas 32.

That set up Crosby for a game-winner, which he drilled after a Dallas timeout.

Green Bay will meet Atlanta in the NFC Championship Game next weekend.

– Kenny Ducey

This article originally appeared on