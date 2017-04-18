Report: James White, Patriots agree to three-year contract extension

The New England Patriots have reached a three-year extension with James White, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

White is now under contract with the team for four years. He is heading into his fourth season with the team.

White was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft. He has won two Super Bowl titles with New England but was the hero in the Super Bowl LI overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons. White scored his third touchdown and the game-winner.

This article originally appeared on