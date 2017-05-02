Report: Jamaal Charles signing with Broncos

Free agent running back Jamaal Charles has agreed to terms and will sign with the Denver Broncos, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Charles had spent his entire career with the Kansas City Chiefs, making four Pro Bowls there. He played in just eight games over the last two seasons after tearing his right ACL in 2015 and having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee last year.

The Chiefs released Charles in February, and he now heads to the division rival Broncos looking to bolster what was one of the league’s least-effective rushing attacks last season. Charles joins incumbents C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker in the backfield.

Denver went 9–7 last season.

