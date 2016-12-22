Jamaal Charles’ season is over; March-Lillard returns

If the Kansas City Chiefs are going to make the playoffs and win the Super Bowl, they’re going to have to do it without Jamaal Charles.

The Chiefs have activated ILB Justin March-Lillard from IR, which basically ends Charles’ season. You see, the Chiefs can only bring one player back from IR which means Charles, healthy or no, will be on the shelf until next season.

This is both good news and bad news for Chiefs fans. While it would be great for the Chiefs to get the extra offensive firepower that Charles could potentially bring to the team’s playoff run, March-Lillard will bring a much-needed boost to the Kansas City run defense.

Look, Addicts, I love J.C. as much as the next guy but I think this was the right move for the Chiefs to make. While nobody is going to mistake March-Lillard for Derrick Johnson, he should serve to shore up what has been a pretty porous Chiefs run defense. Kansas City has been giving up 4.4 yards-per-carry this season but last week, in its first game without Derrick Johnson, the team relinquished 148 yards rushing and two TDs to the Tennessee Titans to the tune of 5.1 yards-per-carry.

Further, there is no telling that Charles would have been able to help. We haven’t seen him in extended action in over a year and his knee may not have been ready to take the abuse of an NFL game until the playoffs, if at all. Yes, a player as explosive as Charles is worth some risk but the post-season isn’t the best time to experiment with bringing fragile players back.

Frankly, the Chiefs have enough options on offense without Charles. Spencer Ware is averaging over four yards-per-carry and Tyreek Hill, Jeremy Maclin and Travis Kelce all present problems for opposing defenses. As long as the Chiefs stay aggressive in the second half of games and Alex Smith refrains from throwing interceptions in the end zone, Kansas City should be fine.

According to Adam Teicher of ESPN, March-Lillard could return as soon as this Sunday against Denver. The Chiefs are going to need him. The Broncos offense is struggling and Denver is going to want to run the ball on the road in K.C.. Denver tested the Chiefs’ run D 38 times back on November 28th.

What do you think, Addicts? Did the Chiefs do the right thing bringing back March-Lillard or should they have held out for Charles?

This article originally appeared on