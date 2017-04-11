Jaguars trade DE Chris Smith to Bengals for 2018 draft pick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded fourth-year defensive end Chris Smith to the Cincinnati Bengals for a conditional pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

A fifth-round selection in 2014, Smith was behind Yannick Ngakoue and Dante Fowler on the depth chart and unlikely to play much in the final year of his contract.

The Jaguars previously traded their 2018 seventh-rounder to Miami for left tackle Branden Albert, so Tuesday’s trade could help them regain a pick.

Smith has appeared in 19 games in three seasons, totaling 19 tackles and 4+ sacks. Smith played in six games in 2016 and was inactive for the other 10 while rookie Ngakoue emerged as the team’s top pass rusher.

Smith’s exit continues a significant revamp of Jacksonville’s defensive line. The Jaguars released defensive linemen Jared Odrick, Sen’Derrick Marks and Roy Miller and opted not to re-sign former first-round draft pick Tyson Alualu. They signed veteran Calais Campbell to a four-year deal worth $60 million.

