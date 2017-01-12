Jaguars Running Backs Crucial for Success in 2017

After a down year running backs TJ Yeldon, Chris Ivory, and Corey Grant look for bigger role in offense going forward.

2016 was a down year for the running back position. Only scoring a total of eight touchdowns all season. A new focus on the running game this season can inject life into what at times has been a stagnant Jaguars Offense. The Jags running backs look to regroup during the offseason and hit the ground running headed into the 2017 season.

Chris Ivory will be entering his second with the team. Only a year removed from a thousand yard season with the New York Jets he failed to break five hundred yards as a Jag. Ivory also had problems securing the football with a total of five fumbles, Three of them lost. He will need the offseason to recover and get ready to bounce back in 2017 season to validate his five year thirty two million dollar contract.

Another starter, T.J Yeldon will be entering his third season with the Jags. This season he finished on the IR for a second straight year. Yeldon needs the offseason to get healthy. He also needs a big year if he wants to live up to his second round draft status. Yeldon is a tough back and has shown flashes of his skill. A healthy TJ looks to show why he is the Jags future at the position as the offseason begins.

Corey Grant will be also entering his third season. In the last game against Indianapolis he showed off his speed and was one of the few times the Jags rushed for over a hundred yards. While Grant saw playing time because of injury in 2017 he should see his role increase. A strong offseason will also help Grant move up the depth chart.

Another factor to keep an eye on is the NFL draft this April. Some mock drafts have the Jaguars taking a running back at four. While Dave Cladwell has always been hard to pinpoint when it comes to the draft if the Jags take a Running back it could open up more competition as the position. Some names to keep an eye on are LSU’s Leonard Fournette and Florida State Delvin Cook.

Competition at this position will bring the best out of each of these players. These three running backs look to take advantage of this headed into the offseason. The running backs failed to produce this past season a strong offseason will help get ready for a dominate 2017.

