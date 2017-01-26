Jaguars Myles Jack Needs to Start In 2017

The Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack has ability to disrupt a game. Now it’s just a matter of more playing time.

Falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round, many considered linebacker Myles Jack the steal of the 2015 NFL Draft. Coming off his rookie season, Jack ended with twenty four tackles and half a sack. Jack didn’t see the field much over his rookie year. At times it felt like an event when he got on the field. Gene Fernette of the Florida Times-Union noted how this past season he was “playing on only 21% of defensive snaps.”

This was far from the defensive rookie of the year campaign that was hyped at the start of last season. This can partially be attributed to the fact that he was splitting playing time at the weak side linebacker position with Dan Skuta. However that shouldn’t last much longer. With Skuta’s recent decline in production, it’s only a matter of time before Jack takes over.

Going forward this coaching staff needs to take advantage of Jack’s natural talent. He was all over the field at his Alma matter UCLA. Jack wasn’t just a stud at linebacker he was also successful at the running back position. Yes, there are lingering questions about his knee. However he won’t get to that level of production and talent without getting on the field.

Jack can play any linebacker position and will eventually take over for current starter middle linebacker Paul Posluszny. Be it a couple of snaps a series at middle linebacker or starting at weakside and starting over Dan Skuta this coaching staff needs to find a way to get Jack on the field this coming season. Jack will also increase the speed on the field and will provide a nice complement to Telvin Smith.

With a full offseason to understand the position and grow Jack will be consistently contributing on defense this coming season. Myles Jack has the opportunity, ability, and work ethic to become one of the defensive stars for the Jags and the NFL. It’s just a matter of time.

