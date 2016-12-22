Jaguars Look to Keep Turnover Streak Alive against Tennessee Titans

The Jaguars defense forced two turnovers against the Houston Texans. Will they be able to keep the turnover streak going against an efficient Tennessee Titans offense?

The Titans are led by quarterback Marcus Mariota and currently rank thirteenth in overall offensive categories. So far Mariota has only thrown nine interceptions on the year. Running backs Derick Henry and DeMarco Murray have also combined to fumble only seven times during the season.

Creating turnovers against a Titans offense will be difficult task and will test the Jaguars defense.

Jalen Ramsey and Telvin Smith look to help keep this turnover streak going after each securing an interception against Houston last week. Other Jaguars who look to get in on the action could be Yannick Ngakoue and Dante Fowler Jr who haven’t recovered a forced fumble since early in the season.

Another Jaguar who looks to help create a Jags turnover streak is Tashaun Gipson. Coming in through free agency Gipson came over to help create turnovers. Through fifteen games this season however he only has one interception. Helping to keep the turnover streak going against the Titans will help show why he was brought over in the first place.

It will also be worth watching how the defense performs with the recent firing of Gus Bradley. With a new coach on the way this could be one of the last home games that some of these Jags get. A strong defensive performance will not only help our Jags find victory but also be a way to impress a potential new staff as well.

The Jags have yet to secure a turnover in three straight weeks this season. Keeping this streak alive could be a sign of a defense finally starting to find its groove.

A impressive defensive outing by the Jags and the Titans could be in jeopardy of missing the playoffs. The Titans need to win this game.

This weekend the Jags will try to keep the turnover streak going against the Titans. Securing the third win of the season and dashing the Titans playoff hopes in the process.

