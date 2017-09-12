Jaguars confirm WR Robinson out for season with knee injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) The Jacksonville Jaguars have confirmed that receiver Allen Robinson will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Robinson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the season opener at Houston on Sunday.

Coach Doug Marrone says ”it’s obviously a blow.”

Robinson landed awkwardly on his left knee while making a catch in the first quarter of a 29-7 victory against the Texans.

Robinson, who made the Pro Bowl in 2015 following a 1,400-yard, 14-touchdown campaign, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and looking for a long-term deal. A second-round pick from Penn State in 2014, Robinson has 202 catches for 2,848 yards and 22 touchdowns.

