Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey questionable to play against Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey missed a third consecutive day of practice Friday and was listed as questionable for the team’s home opener against Tennessee.

Ramsey is dealing with an ankle injury sustained in the season opener at Houston. The fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, Ramsey has started the first 17 games of his pro career.

If Ramsey can’t play, fourth-year pro Aaron Colvin would start in his place and Tyler Patmon will play in nickel situations.

Fellow starting cornerback A.J. Bouye returned to practice Friday after missing two days with an illness. He’s expected to play against the Titans as Jacksonville tries to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2006.

