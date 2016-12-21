Jaguar Offense Will Continue Free Fall Against Tennessee

On Saturday, Doug Marrone will be the Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach. After his press conference, expect the offense to continue its free fall.

Doug Marrone says that he is open to personnel changes from his coordinators. When asked if that meant possibly a change at quarterback. He stated that Blake Bortles is to continue as the starting quarterback moving forward. When asked if Bortles was starting because Brandon Allen is not ready, Marrone said, in a roundabout way, Bortles is the guy.

The Tennessee Titans are coming to town Saturday will playoffs on their minds. The Thursday night disaster is still fresh on the Jaguar psyche. Will there be an offensive firestorm by Jacksonville? Probably the free fall will continue.

Blake Bortles will have started each game in 2015 and 2016. There was a glimmer of hope last season because of the way 2014 played out. This season appears to be 2014, without the change at quarterback. Marrone will continue the free fall that Gus Bradley started.

Three Offensive Statistics Marrone Should Consider From Week 8 to Now

First, Jacksonville played Tennessee in week 8. The Jaguars rushed for 48 yards that terrible Thursday night. Bortles led all rushers with 22 yards. The running backs combined for 26 yards. Last week in Houston, Jacksonville rushed for 67 yards. The running backs combined for 72 yards and Bortles had -5 yards.

Second, Bortles threw for 337 yards with three touchdowns against Tennessee. He completed 16 passes to the running backs, 12 to the tight ends and five to the wide receivers. Last week, he completed five passes to T.J. Yeldon, four to the wide receivers, and three to the tight ends. Will Marrone continue the screens and dump offs to Yeldon?

Third, Jacksonville scored 22 points in Tennessee because the game was practically over at halftime. Last week, the Jaguars scored twenty against a Houston team aiming for a playoff birth. The Jacksonville defense had two turnovers which help put two Jason Myers field goals on the board.

Jacksonville must find a way to defeat the Tennessee Titans. Specifically, the offense must exploit the Titans’ 29th ranked pass defense. Sadly, if you continue to play the same quarterback, you will continue to get the same result.

