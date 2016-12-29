Jags Running Backs Look to Take Advantage of Increased play Against Indianapolis

With T.J Yeldon placed on injured reserve which Jacksonville Jaguar running back will impress in an elevated role?

Injuries have hampered the Jaguars running game for much of the season. With the recent injury to T.J Yeldon can running backs Denard Robinson, Joe Banyard, or Corey Grant take the next step this Sunday?

Heading into the last game of the year the Jags running backs look to take advantage of more playing time and exploit this match up. This weekend is a chance for either one of these backs to show why they deserve to be on the roster going forward.

The Colts currently rank twenty third in the league in rushing defense and are allowing 4.6 yards per carry. In the earlier match up this season the Jags running backs failed to break a hundred yards rushing. Establishing the running game will only help control the pace and speed of the game.

Now will one of these running backs take advantage?

The first back seeing an upgrade in playing time is Corey Grant. He is entering his second season in the league, undrafted out of Auburn Grant was known for his speed. So far this season Grant has been used on special teams and as depth to running back position. This season he has 42 yards on 14 attempts. Grant can take advantage of the Colts defense and show why he deserves to be on this roster next season.

The next running back looking to make the most of this chance is Joe Banyard. He was signed from the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad earlier in the week. This move was an effort to provide depth for the position heading into the last game. While this would be Banyard fist active game this season having a big game can show GM Dave Caldwell he is a more effective option at running back going forward.

The last running back looking to make an impact is Denard Robinson. He has the most experience of these backs. He is almost through his fourth year in the NFL. However this season he has struggled to find consistency. This season he has 127 yards on 37 attempts. Of these three back he is under the most pressure to perform. A big game for Robinson could go a long way in impressing a future coaching staff.

Heading into the last game of the year these three players look to take advantage of this last opportunity. Having an impressive end to the year will only help make their case to a future coaching staff. With one of these backs primed to break out their performance will show promise heading into 2017. Hopefully ending this season with a win.

