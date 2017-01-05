Jags GM is Key to Strong Offseason

The Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell will be busy this offseason retooling the team.

One of the first orders of business this offseason is finding a new head coach. There are many options and Caldwell should choose this hire carefully.

After completing interviews this week I also think it would be a good idea to hire a coach sooner than later. One factor in hiring a head coach early is that it will benefit players headed into the off season. These little thing will help players feel more comfortable and reassure the team of its direction.

Recent comments from players highlight how they felt underused at times last season. Finding a coach that can maximize a players potential and not just to play in a scheme should be something to note as these interviews get underway.

Second, keep an eye out on how Caldwell handles free agency. Will he keep Julius Thomas and Jared Odrick? He also has big decision with how to handle strong safety Jonathan Cyprian. Due to the fact these are all players he had brought into the organization it will be interesting to see what happens with some of these names gong forward.

Finally Caldwell will also be tested with the NFL draft. This year he will navigate a top five pick for a fifth straight year. A strong draft will help the Jags stockpile more young weapons. With an influx of talent the team could be on their way to competing for the AFC south next season. Caldwell will need to take advantage of these opportunities to ensure a productive offseason.

The Jags finished last in the AFC south this season. In order to turn that around the Jags will need a big off season from its front office leader. As the off season begins to unwind keep an eye on the moves Dave Caldwell makes. His hire for head coach, how he handles free agent signings, and draft will be key for a strong 2017.

