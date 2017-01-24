Jacksonville’s Draft Day Strategy Is Crucial To New Direction In 2017

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the number four pick in the NFL draft. The Jaguars draft day strategy is crucial for the new direction.

Since 2013, the Jacksonville Jaguars have drafted from a top five position. Jalen Ramsey is the latest first round as a number five overall draft pick. The Jaguars’ 2017 draft strategy should include all options in the first round.

Luke Joeckel was selected as the second overall section in 2013. Joeckel has not played to the expectations of a high selection. Joeckel will probably be playing elsewhere in 2017.

Blake Bortles was the third overall pick in the 2014 draft. Bortles is at the center of criticism due to his play or lack of. Bortles must improve or the Jaguars will replace him.

In 2015, Jacksonville used its third overall pick on Dante Fowler, Jr. He was injured in rookie mini-camp and missed the season. He played in all sixteen games this season.

Jalen Ramsey is the latest Jaguar first round pick. He plays with attitude and tenacity. Ramsey forces teams to alter their passing strategy due to his presence.

The Jaguars’ Draft Day Strategy Might Include These Options

First, Jacksonville could draft a running back. The running game ranked twenty second in 2016. Dalvin Cook might be the guy to ignite the ground attack. D’Onta Foreman is a strong power running back that may be a better fit in Jacksonville’s strategy.

Second, Jacksonville might look at adding another cornerback. Clemson’s Cordrea Tankersley is the fourth best rated prospect according to Pro Football Focus. His presence would allow Jacksonville to lockdown both corners.

Third, Jacksonville could look at upgrading the offensive line. The left side of the line was a patchwork all season due to the multiple injuries. Six left guards saw action in 2016.

Finally, the Jaguars could move down via trade and accumulate multiple picks for their number four selection. There does not appear to be bonafide pick waiting to be selected at number four. Jacksonville might be better off by moving down or out of the first round.

