Jacksonville’s 2017 Schedule: Winning Season Is Almost Guaranteed

The 2017 Jacksonville Jaguars schedule looks promising for a winning season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made many changes in January. The coaching changes have given Jaguars fans a reason for excitement. Next season’s schedule could almost a guarantee for a winning season.

First of all, the Jaguars have to win every home game. Due to playing in London, they only have seven games at Everbank Field. Jacksonville has to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in England.

Also, the Jaguars have to win against the AFC South teams. Indianapolis appears to be rebuilding. Tennessee and Houston are tough divisional opponents.

Seattle and Cincinnati are the toughest home games on the 2017 slate. Both Los Angeles’ franchises come to the ‘Bank, and the Jaguars have got to defeat both very decisively. If the Jaguars are able to win their home games, a winning season is probable.

The Jaguars opponents’ winning percentage is .439 from 2015, which makes it one of the league’s easiest schedules. The Jaguars go to their divisional foes and hopefully can win. Pittsburgh is the toughest road game, probably not winning at Heinz Field.

Four Road Games In 2017 That the Jags Must Win

First, Arizona is a winnable game. They were 4-3-1 at University of Phoenix stadium in 2015. Both Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald have considered retiring.

Second, the New York Jets won two home games last season. They defeated the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. All season, the Jets struggled to score points and find a reliable quarterback.

Third, Jacksonville travels to San Francisco. San Francisco defeated the Rams twice to finish 2016 at 2-14. John Lynch is the new general manager with many positional upgrades glaring at him.

Finally, the Jaguars get to play the lowly Cleveland Browns. Even though it’s a road game, winning in Cleveland has been easy lately. The Browns’ only win of 2016 was defeating the San Diego Chargers.

Winning in 2017 is a great possibility due to the schedule. The Jaguar roster has plenty of talent. The new coaching staff along with Tom Coughlin and Dave Caldwell will put Jacksonville into the driver’s seat for the AFC South crown.

