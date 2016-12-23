Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans: Friday Fact or Fiction

For their first game under interim coach Doug Marrone, the Jacksonville Jaguars get a chance to play spoiler to the division rival Tennessee Titans.

Mercifully, the Jacksonville Jaguars only have two more games left in the 2016 regular season. Currently sitting at 2-12 with the likelihood of finishing 2-14 looking highly probable, there should be big changes this offseason.

Those changes began on Sunday after the team’s most recent loss, when owner Shad Khan had general manager David Caldwell inform Gus Bradley he would no longer be the head coach. The attention this week has almost solely focused on who the next head coach might be, what to do to try and fix the quarterback position, and whether or not Dave Caldwell is actually safe.

Amidst all the speculation, the Jaguars still have to play a game this Saturday (thanks Christmas) against their most hated rivals – the Tennessee Titans. Former Jaguars head coach Mike Mularkey laid the wood to his former team on national television earlier in the season and I wouldn’t be shocked if he’s still motivated and piles it on again this week.

So what’s going to actually happen when the Jaguars host the coach that was laughed out of Jacksonville? Will they play well or continue to embarrassing themselves? Click ahead to see my “rock solid” predictions:

Derrick Henry will rush for 75+ yards and 1+ touchdowns: FACT

There are two “homecomings” of sort this Saturday: Mike Mularkey returns to the city where he was forced to start one of the worst quarterbacks in the history of the NFL before being unceremoniously firedd, and college sensation Derrick Henry comes back to where he used to dominate high school football teams.

Both guys will leave happy.

When the Titans drafted Henry in the second round, it was part of the “exotic smashmouth” playing style Mularkey was hoping to implement in Tennessee. Initially a punchline, Mularkey’s proposed style has actually worked out to the point where the Titans are the favorite to win the AFC South. Derrick Henry hasn’t carried the ball a lot thanks to the high-level of production provided by DeMarco Murray, but the rookie bruiser has flashed Pro Bowl ability when he’s gotten the chance.

This week, I think Mularkey will favor Henry a bit more than Murray for two reasons – it’s prudent to let Murray rest a bit for a potential playoff run, and Henry should be able to run roughshod against the Jaguars.

The Jaguars haven’t faced many quality rushing teams, but they’ve struggled at times against elite running backs. Henry should be able to break at least one big run this week and I think he gets the nod at the goalline too. He should get a score and pile up some impressive yardage.

Blake Bortles will post a 90+ passer rating: FACT

Through 14 starts this year, Blake Bortles has posted a passer rating of greater than 90 only 3 times (with a high of 97.5 in the quintessential garbage time performance against these same Tennessee Titans). Unsurprisingly, all three of the games where Blake broke 90, he didn’t throw an interception.

So indirectly I’m saying Blake won’t throw an interception.

I’m going off two theories here – I don’t think the Titans have a great pass rush so Blake shouldn’t be pressured too much, and Blake has been awfully safe at times over the past several weeks. Last week’s pathetic performance against Houston in particular was a myriad of low percentage throws before he threw a horrific interception at the end of the game.

The question now is how does Blake get to that 90+ rating. Is it by playing an actually efficient game, or by compiling fantasy stats in garbage time?

While both are likely, the blowout-garbage stats are much easier to see happening. The Jaguars have kept games close for the most part in this year but there’s the added variable of whether or not the players will “check out” now that Gus Bradley is fired.

I think some of them do.

The Jaguars will run the ball more the 40% of the time: FACT

Part of why I think Blake will have a decent looking stat line is that interim coach Doug Marrone will put an emphasis on running the football. That doesn’t necessarily mean they will be successful at it, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a similar play-style to what Marrone did in Buffalo with Nathanial Hackett as his offensive coordinator.

Back then, Marrone had to manage his quarterbacks (EJ Manuel and then Kyle Orton), and he did so fairly effectively. The Jaguars don’t have nearly the talent at running back or offensive line that the Bills did back then, so it’ll be interesting to see how committed Marrone will actually be.

I expect 25+ carries combined for Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon.

This is the last chance for the Jaguars to win a game in Jacksonville (that’s astonishing) so there might be a little bit of motivation to not strike out completely in that sense.

Unfortunately, the players have not had a good relationship with the fans this year. Multiple players (ehem Allen Robinson and Malik Jackson) have openly complained about fans booing when the team is playing awful.

This Saturday, there’s a non-zero chance that the stadium is half empty with a sizable amount of Titans fans.

That and the still-jaded Mike Mularkey means another Jaguars loss.

PREDICTION: Titans 31 – Jaguars 20

