Jacksonville Jaguars: Tom Coughlin Would Mean Successful Future

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the right pieces, but need the right coach to make it all work. Tom Coughlin would ensure that happens.

It’s no secret that even at 70 years old, Tom Coughlin still has that itch to return to being a head coach. Things didn’t end particularly well with the New York Giants as he’s been quietly waiting for the right opportunity to present itself that would be a great fit for both sides. With the Jacksonville Jaguars looking for their new head coach, Coughlin is exactly what they need.

The Jaguars have the talent to be a competitive team in the NFL, but it all comes down to coaching and having a culture of accountability. A successful coach and culture not only breeds success, but has everyone all-in for the greater task ahead.

Considering the history that Coughlin has when he was their former head coach, this makes perfect sense for the Jaguars. Not only would Coughlin be an immediate upgrade over Gus Bradley, but he can begin the slow process of establishing a consistent contender, or at least being competitive.

Despite some bad final years with the Giants, Coughlin was instrumental in their success during both their Super Bowl championship runs during his tenure. His players believed in him and his ability to get through to anyone, whether a savvy veteran or misguided rookie.

Per Conor Orr of NFL.com, the Jaguars are set to meet with Coughlin this week about their head coaching vacancy. It’s unclear whether a decision will be made soon but one thing is for sure, it would be a familiar and great situation for Coughlin.

As their former head coach, Coughlin was consistent in having the Jaguars make the playoffs and almost went the distance. A return to Jacksonville would be great for him to once again go back to doing what he loves and well, give fans something worth getting excited for throughout the long offseason road ahead.

Coughlin would bring the right balance of execution and experience to lead the Jaguars back to being contenders again. It won’t be easy, but there are no doubts that Coughlin is the perfect candidate for the job. A return would definitely cause a ripple effect in the AFC South, putting the rest of the division on notice..

