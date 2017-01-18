Jacksonville Jaguars: Three 2017 free agents worth considering

The Jacksonville Jaguars must look to free agency to upgrade the team into perennial winners.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be very busy on March 9th. When the clock reads 4:00 pm in New York, free agency will begin. The Jaguars will want to upgrade a few positions.

Jalen Ramsey is developing into the Prime Time-type of lock down corner. Jacksonville needs to find another tough corner for the other side since Prince Amukamara becomes a free agent (who could be a possible re-sign). Whether by draft or free agency the Jaguars can upgrade that roster spot.

The Jaguars may lose two defensive linemen to free agency. Pressuring the opposing quarterback was a weakness in 2016. Upgrading the pass rush must be one of the top priorities.

Johnathan Cyprien is a free agent this offseason. Jacksonville will have to fill his spot at strong safety. Run support is key at this position in most defenses.

Three 2017 Free Agents That Would Upgrade Jacksonville’s Roster Needs

First, if possible, the Jaguars should sign A.J. Bouye at corner. He had two playoff interceptions against Oakland and New England. By signing Bouye, Jacksonville would have two very good cornerbacks.

Next, if possible, Jacksonville should sign defensive end Calais Campbell. Campbell is a huge presence at 6’8″ and 300 lbs. The Jaguars could move Campbell inside next to Malik Jackson. The new Teal Curtain could be Dante Fowler, Malik Jackson, Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue.

Third, signing strong safety Eric Berry would dramatically upgrade the defense. He had sixty-two tackles in 2016. Two of his four interceptions were pick-sixes. This would be the crown jewel for an already good secondary. Tom Coughlin, Dave Caldwell, and Doug Marrone had better make a serious run at Berry. His toughness would help mold the young Jaguars on defense.

As horrible as the 2016 season was, the offseason appears to be shaping into an exciting period. Hopefully when summer camp opens in July, those particular three free agents will be wearing the black and teal.

