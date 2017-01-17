Jacksonville Jaguars: Paul Posluszny and Telvin Smith Among the Best Linebacker Duos in the NFL

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the only team in the NFL with more than one top-10 solo tackle leader.

Linebackers Telvin Smith (fifth) and Paul Posluszny (seventh) as well as safety Johnathan Cyprien (10th) all made the top-10 list for solo tackles in 2016, according to Team Rankings. The Jacksonville Jaguars with three players are the only team in the NFL with more than one player in the top 10. Taken out of the top 100 tackle leaders in the NFL, landing 3 players in the top 10 alone is an impressive feat for the young Jacksonville Jaguars defense.

Both Telvin Smith and Paul Posluszny came off an incredible season in 2016. Smith’s 4.4 40-yard dash time makes him a speedy, deadly threat at linebacker. Opposing running backs face an issue with Smith that they don’t face with most linebackers in the NFL. His blazing speed makes it very difficult to outrun him, which is one of the reasons he has the number of tackles he has. His quick instincts make him a threat in the passing game as well. Telvin Smith is also ranks 13th in the NFL for tackles for loss .

Posluszny is a brute. His massive strength and his talent as a tackler makes him a difficult opponent to break free from. Posluszny does an excellent job at clogging the holes on the offensive line, making it very difficult for running backs to run up the middle. Posluszny is ranked 13th among all linebackers in the NFL (team rankings) and seventh in the NFL for tackles. He provides great veteran leadership to the young Jacksonville defense. Poz has five seasons with 100+ tackles, the most in franchise history.

Johnathan Cyprien had a solid season for the Jaguars in 2016. His first three years in Jacksonville weren’t the greatest, and had many fans questioned his future with the team. However, in 2016 Cyprien completely turned things around. Cyprien was ranked 10th in the NFL in tackles at then end of the season. His ability to deliver devastating hits and make difficult tackles has earned him an impressive reputation around the league. Cyprien will become a free agent in 2017, and it will be interesting to see if he re-signs with the Jaguars, or looks to continue his NFL career elsewhere.

With a promising defense, the future is indeed bright for Jacksonville. With rookie linebacker Myles Jack expected to get some action in 2017, it only gets more interesting from here on out. Smith and Posluszny are among the best linebacker duos in the NFL, and it doesn’t look like either of them plan to slow down anytime soon.

This article originally appeared on