Jacksonville Jaguars officially finalize coaching staff

After a somewhat underwhelming coaching search, the Jacksonville Jaguars have officially announced the next staff.

Count me among the many fans who were completely unexcited with how the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching search turned out. With a bunch of young and exciting names floated around as possibilites (and many of them actually interviewing with the team), the powers that be decided to retain interim coach Doug Marrone. A good coach in his own right, Marrone’s hiring was a thud more than a bang because he was all too familiar coming from Gus Bradley’s failed regime.

The process looked even more milquetoast when the team announced they would also retain Nathaniel Hackett and Todd Wash as the offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively.

Again, these two might turn out to be fine assistant coaches, but it’s awfully convenient for the team to effectively levy the entirety of the blame for the franchise’s failures on former head coach Gus Bradley.

The Jaguars officially announced the full coaching staff on the team website, and there are actually a handful of new names.

Doug Marrone, head coach. Nathaniel Hackett, offensive coordinator. Todd Wash, defensive coordinator. John Donovan, offensive assistant Mike Rutenberg, defensive assistant. Mike Mallory, assistant special teams coordinator. Joe DeCamillis, a special teams coordinator. Scott Milanovich, quarterbacks coach. Tyrone Wheatley, running backs coach. Keenan McCardell, wide receivers coach. Rob Middleton, tight ends coach. Pat Flaherty, offensive line coach. Marion Hobby, defensive line coach. Mark Collins, linebackers coach. Perry Fewell, secondary coach. Tony Sparano Jr., assistant offensive line coach. Eric Price, offense-research. Jason Rebrovich, assistant defensive line coach. Joe Danna, assistant defensive backs coach. Tyler Wolf, assistant to the head coach ElizaBeth Mayers, assistant to the head coach and administrator of coaching operations.

The team thankfully has a new special teams coordinator, and Tom Coughlin recruited a number of his former assistants who have Super Bowl experience.

None of this critique will matter if the Jaguars end up winning games, but it’s warranted for now.

This article originally appeared on