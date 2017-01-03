Jacksonville Jaguars job should be attractive for prospective head coaches

As more and more head coaching gigs open up, it’s fair to ask how the Jacksonville Jaguars situation stacks up in comparison to others.

The Jacksonville Jaguars coaching search is in full swing, with multiple interviews lined up or already conducted.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan was hoping to get a head start on the search by firing Gus Bradley before the end of the regular season, but we’re already up to 6 coaching vacancies with varying levels of attractiveness.

Jason Cole recently tweeted out that the Jaguars have the second most desirable job based his small poll of NFL executives (behind only the Denver Broncos), and those exact sentiments are echoed by Melissa Jacobs over at the MMQB:

2. Jacksonville Jaguars Positives: The Jaguars have one of the most intriguing young rosters in football with several superstars already in place. Rookie cornerback Jalen Ramsey lived up to the hype, Allen Robinson continues to be a formidable force on offense and Jacksonville’s big free agent signing Malik Jackson lived up to his hefty price tag. Plus, Jacksonville is currently a top-five team when it comes to available cap space. This is a downtrodden organization that is approaching ten years without a winning season. In other words, the expectations are looooow. Negatives: As mentioned, Jacksonville is rooted in a culture of losing. Righting the ship will take more than another spot player or two; the franchise needs a mental overhaul. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that GM David Caldwell still believes Blake Bortles to be a franchise quarterback. That could be an issue for a new coach who doesn’t agree. Oh, and get ready to play one home game a year in London.

Jacobs’ take on the job is fairly consistent with what we’ve heard so far, although the level of commitment to Bortles is a wildcard that has scared off some people. Overall, I think the Jaguars have a nice amount of talent to work with compared to most of the job openings and they have some nice draft capital to use to acquire talent this offseason. Khan and general manager David Caldwell by all accounts are easy to work with and the head coach should have plenty of say in terms of roster moves.

Things could move quickly with the Jaguars interviewing some candidates this week, but it’s anyone’s guess at this point.

