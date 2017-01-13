Jacksonville Jaguars hire Joe DeCamillis as special teams coordinator

The Jacksonville Jaguars are shaking things up in their coaching staff, hiring Joe DeCamillis to be the new special teams coordinator.

After introducing their new power duo (Doug Marrone and Tom Coughlin) at Thursday’s press conference, the Jaguars started to make other important moves.

While most have speculated that Nathaniel Hackett and Todd Wash would be back as offensive and defensive coordinators respectively, neither have been confirmed.

As for special teams, we know Mike Mallory won’t be back.

Broncos source: Special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis leaving to take same job with Jacksonville. He will be missed. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 13, 2017

This is a breath of fresh air and very encouraging because there needed to be more change in the coaching staff. The Jaguars consistently had at least one special teams gaffe a game over the course of the 2016 and it started to become a bit of a joke.

Philip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union notes that DeCamillis is one of the most renowned special teams coaches in the entire league:

DeCamillis, 51, is one of the most respected assistants around the league and is a familiar face who will be charged with quickly improving the Jaguars. He spent the 2007-08 seasons as special teams coordinator of the Jaguars and most recently was in the same role the last two seasons with the Denver Broncos.

The Jaguars have historically had fairly average special teams play, and DeCamillis should be able to improve that side of the ball.

This move comes after reports that Tom Coughlin is a taking a very hands-on approach with helping Doug Marrone build a staff.

I'm told Tom Coughlin has blocked Doug Marrone from hiring Donnie Henderson 2 @Jaguars coaching staff. TC/DH had big blowup at '05 scrimmage — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 12, 2017

I'm told Doug Marrone wants to hire @buffalobills ST coach Danny Crossman for @Jaguars staff but hasn't gotten Tom Coughlin's approval yet — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 12, 2017

I'm told Tom Coughlin wants Doug Marrone to interview at least 3 outside coaches for every @Jaguars staff position member he wants to keep — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 12, 2017

It’s not at all surprising that Coughlin is imposing his rules on the team already. Jaguars owner Shad Khan brought Coughlin in as the executive VP to instill exactly that type of culture – no nepotism, you need to earn your job. It seems like overkill, but this should help the Jaguars assemble a strong staff over the course of the next few weeks. DeCamillis is just the beginning.

