Jacksonville Jaguars Hire Doug Marrone as Head Coach

Doug Marrone has the interim name tag removed by the Jaguars

Jacksonville has made the first head coach hire of the offseason, selecting former Bills head coach Doug Marrone to carry the organization forward.

After Gus Bradley was fired after week 14, Marrone took over on an interim basis after spending the past two years as the offensive line coach. Marrone played two years in the NFL as an offensive lineman, and brings an alternate philosophy to his predecessor Bradley.

In 34 games as a head coach, Marrone holds a 16-18 record between two seasons with Buffalo and two games with the Jaguars.

Hiring a candidate in-house such as Marrone could spell little change to a roster that regressed this year. Quarterback Blake Bortles failed to take the next step in his development, causing many to question whether he is the right man to lead the team.

Several pieces are already in place for the Jaguars on both sides of the ball. If Bortles is indeed the starter, they have a quarterback, two solid running backs, and a group of receivers led by Allen Robinson.

On defense the Jaguars have stashed several intriguing prospects that fans are waiting to see breakout. Myles Jack, Jalen Ramsey, Yannick Ngakoue, and Dante Fowler Jr. are expected to be the young stars for the Jags, while veterans Malik Jackson and Paul Posluszny add some balance.

Jacksonville’s offensive line will need more talent, and the Jaguars first round pick could lead them in that direction. Adding more depth to the secondary is also on the table for Marrone in his first year running the show.

